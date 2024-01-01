Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 3,168 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Block were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 22,781 shares worth $1,364,733. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE SQ opened at $77.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

View Our Latest Report on Block

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.