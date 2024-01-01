Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 3,027 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 788.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $151.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.68.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

