Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,910 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.09.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

