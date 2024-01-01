Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 12,715 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Get Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.