Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,220 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,744,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

