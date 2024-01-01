Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $191.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

