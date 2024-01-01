Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 2,100 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.0 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

