Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 1,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,808,994. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $85.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

