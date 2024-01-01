Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.73.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $227.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

