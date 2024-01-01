Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.