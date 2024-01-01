Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 17.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 931,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 16.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $28.09 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

