Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $476,000 Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 344,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $4.21 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

