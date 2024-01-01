Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EWJ stock opened at $64.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

