Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.