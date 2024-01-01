Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

