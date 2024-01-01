Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 257.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 106,494.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,690,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,593,326,000 after buying an additional 245,459,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after acquiring an additional 225,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 830,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,449,000 after acquiring an additional 240,789 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2,503.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 748,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 719,547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $133.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.60. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $133.65.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.