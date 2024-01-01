Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,969,000 after buying an additional 72,053 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL opened at $144.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.57. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

