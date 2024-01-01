Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,059 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Southern worth $61,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $70.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

