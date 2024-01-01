Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 387,179 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,179 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.09% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $63,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FDVV stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

