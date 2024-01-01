Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,324,459 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324,459 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.55% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $91,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $35.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

