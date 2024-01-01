Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,507 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $89,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $484.00 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $487.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.00 and a 200 day moving average of $440.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.