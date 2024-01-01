Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of RTX worth $74,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

RTX opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.