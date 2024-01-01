Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $55,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 238,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $48,436,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $263.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.36 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.64.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock worth $266,540,341. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

