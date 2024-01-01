Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $62,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $147.41 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The company has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

