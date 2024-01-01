Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $67.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.58% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $67,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $96.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $91.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

