Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $77,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VV opened at $218.15 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $172.10 and a twelve month high of $219.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

