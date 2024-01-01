Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,705 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $68,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

QCOM opened at $144.63 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

