Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 88,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 296,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

