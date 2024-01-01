Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clicks Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CLCGY stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

