Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 856 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

