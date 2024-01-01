Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 639 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Tower were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $215.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

