Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,014 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after buying an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

