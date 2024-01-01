Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 687.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $514.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $522.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.