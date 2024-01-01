Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $479,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,682 shares of company stock worth $5,303,027. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $243.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $245.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.27 and a 200 day moving average of $212.77.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.