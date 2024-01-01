Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after buying an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $1,011.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $622.51 and a 52 week high of $1,018.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $948.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $896.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

