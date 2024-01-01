Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,026. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,188.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,286.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,162.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,023.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

