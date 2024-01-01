Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $236.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

