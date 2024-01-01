Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 850.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

