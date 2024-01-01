China Gas Holdings Limited (CGHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on February 16th

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4299 per share on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.
China Gas Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CGHLY opened at $23.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. China Gas has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $39.87.
About China Gas
