Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Charter Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

CHTR stock opened at $388.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

