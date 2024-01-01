CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0594 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. CEEK VR has a market cap of $47.82 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00020653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,655.74 or 1.00009865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011874 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010826 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00176384 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05871654 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,418,683.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.