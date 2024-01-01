Cavalier Investments LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.7% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $353.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.74 and a 1 year high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

