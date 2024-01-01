Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZIP opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

