Busey Trust CO Sells 812 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Busey Trust CO lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in General Mills were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

