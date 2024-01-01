Busey Trust CO Sells 455 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Busey Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 12.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,206,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.3 %

LDOS stock opened at $108.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

