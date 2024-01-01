Busey Trust CO Sells 3,318 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Busey Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.