Busey Trust CO Has $672,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Busey Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

