Busey Trust CO Has $1.84 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Busey Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $87.87.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,808,994 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.