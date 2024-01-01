Busey Trust CO Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Busey Trust CO cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,583 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WTW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.8 %

WTW opened at $241.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.08 and its 200 day moving average is $223.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

