Busey Trust CO Acquires 406 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Busey Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

DFS stock opened at $112.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.38.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

